Chelsea set to sell 14 deadwood players including Madueke, Felix and Nkunku

Chelsea will embark on a mass summer firesale over the next few months as manager Enzo Maresca freshens up his side.

The West London side qualified for the Champions League as they clinched a top-four spot on the final day and finished their season by lifting the Conference League trophy as they ripped apart La Liga side Real Betis. Maresca is set to be backed in the transfer market after finishing his maiden campaign but first must sell many players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

As per The Guardian, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix are two of the first names on the transfer list with the latter having arrived for £45M before being shipped off to AC Milan, where he failed to impress. The report states that Chelsea feel Madueke’s " development has stalled” and that it is time for him to move on from the club.

Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £52.7M has also failed to impress and reports have linked him with a move to Bayern Munich. Many other stars such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana are all simply on the transfer list and will be sold if the right price comes in.

Fofana signed for £70M from Leicester in 2022, Sanchez has spent two seasons at Chelsea after joining from Brighton for £30M and Dewsbury-Hall arrived from Leicester for £30M last summer in what could be an expensive summer for Chelsea who will struggle to make a profit on a lot their unwanted stars.

The last on the list are Trevoh Chalobah's whose future is once again in doubt and Raheem Sterling whose who has two years left on his £325,000-a-week contract after a failed move to Arsenal which saw him left out of manager Mikel Arteta’s side for the most part. No matter what happens to the 14 players, Chelsea are in for an extremely busy summer as they construct a side for the Champions League and a potential title push.