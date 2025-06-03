Barcelona president Laporta offers Ter Stegen to Man Utd

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is offering goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Manchester United.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

With Barca closing on a deal for Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, it appears Ter Stegen - rather than veteran Wojciech Szczesny - could be the one to make way this summer.

Inda stated: "United loves Ter Stegen and would solve a problem for Laporta. They have a problem with their goalkeepers, worse with Ter Stegen (now fit).

"If Joan García comes there will be a mess. United without Europe? Maybe if Ter Stegen stays in Barcelona he doesn't play?"

Ter Stegen recovered from August knee surgery to feature in the final game of the season, though Szczesny proved reliable as his replacement as Barca won a domestic Treble.

Szczesny has a one-plus-one contract offer on the table from Barca, though is weighing up with his family what to do.

