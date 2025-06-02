Arsenal go retro as Man City shake up new Premier League kits

The season is over and a summer of wild transfer speculation, luxury holiday snaps, and elaborate kit reveals is on the way. Check back here for all the latest confirmed kits for all 20 Premier League clubs as they're announced - as well as some in Scotland and the big European sides.

Newcastle are the latest club to release their new kits ahead of next season, revealing their home and goalkeeper uniforms and debuting them in their final Premier League game of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have also revealed their home kits for the 2025/26 campaign, some opting for the classics, others trying out some daring new designs.

Aston Villa have also revealed an all-black away kit for the new season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will begin a lucrative new contract with Adidas, a change from the Nike deal the Reds have had in recent years.

Arsenal home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Arsenal home kit Arsenal

Arsenal's new home kit has been revealed, with the Gunners returning to a crew neck collar and reviving the famous 'gothic A' as part of a discreet pattern on the home strip.

While the club hasn't officially posted the new goalkeeper kit, it does appear in the promotional shoot for the new home strip - David Raya sports a new yellow design.

Arsenal's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Aston Villa home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Aston Villa away kit Aston Villa

Aston Villa opted to release their new away kit for the 2025/26 season first, revealing a smart, mostly black number with sleeves lending a nod to Birmingham's famous Bullring.

Aston Villa's home, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Chelsea home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Chelsea home kit Chelsea

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025/26 season, featuring white stripes around the collar. Like last year, the shirt has no confirmed sponsor at the time of launch.

Chelsea are yet to reveal their goalkeeper kit officially, but it has appeared online in the club shop and in photo shoots.

Chelsea's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Manchester City home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Manchester City home kit Manchester City

Manchester City's 2025/26 home kit has been released, with the Citizens sporting a white slash diagonally across their usual sky blue strip.

While not posted on the club's social media yet, the goalkeeper kits are also on sale and have appeared in promotional shoots.

Manchester City's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Newcastle home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Newcastle home kit Newcastle

Newcastle's Adidas home kit for the 2025/26 season features the usual black and white stripes complete with a stitching effect, with some subtle blue highlights running down the sides from the shirt collar.

Newcastle goalkeeper kit Newcastle

The Newcastle goalkeeper kit follows on from the blue hints on the home shirt, with the famous Adidas stripes, logo and club crest all a minimalist, crisp white.

Newcastle's away and third kits have not been released yet.

Celtic home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Celtic home kit Celtic

Celtic's 2025/26 kit features their classic green and white hoops, created by Adidas.

Celtic's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Rangers home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Rangers home kit Rangers

The new Rangers home kit by Umbro for 2025/26 features a bold blue design complete with a retro-style white and red collar and cuffs.

Rangers' away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

AC Milan home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

AC Milan home kit AC Milan

AC Milan's 2025/26 Puma home kit features the traditional black and red stripes with a subtle flame design running through, while the badge is simplified to a snazzy white and red finish.

AC Milan's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Ajax home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Ajax home kit Ajax

Ajax's latest number from Adidas for the 2025/26 campaign sticks to the usual big red stripe and white sides, and is a tribute to the 750th anniversary of Amsterdam. The city's founding year of 1275 and the anniversary year of 2025 are emblazoned on the back, while it's the first kit released since the reintroduction of the club's original badge.

Ajax's away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Atletico Madrid home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Atletico Madrid away kit Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have launched their new away kit for 2025/26. Inspired by AC/DC's anthem Thunderstruck, which the club plays before every home match, the predominantly purple kit features yellow lightning bolts down the sides.

Atletico Madrid's home, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.

Juventus home, away, third and GK kit for the 2025/26 season

Juventus home kit Juventus

Juventus' new home kit for the 2025/26 season sees the traditional black and white stripes get a graphical upgrade, with the Adidas sleeve trim, Adidas logo and club badge all adorned in a hot pink finish.

Juventus' away, third and goalkeeper kits have not been released yet.