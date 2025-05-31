Frimpong: I'm now playing for Liverpool! What more can I say?

Jeremie Frimpong is thrilled to have joined Liverpool.

The Holland fullback signed for the Reds formally on Friday from Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frimpong admits he's thrilled to have joined the Premier League champions, telling the club's website: "I’m playing for Liverpool, what more can I say? My whole family is excited for me, and my girlfriend (is). So, I’m happy, blessed.

"I think it went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, (speaking to) my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ It went quite smoothly, there were no problems.

"I would say I’m very fast, explosive, up and down on the wing. Energetic. Yeah, I think I can bring a lot of energy to the team."

Liverpool always an ambition

Frimpong admits he grew up hoping to eventually play for the Reds.

He continued, "Of course. You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way. And look at me now. So, it has worked really well."

The defender also revealed chats with Holland and now new Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were also a factor.

"Yeah, of course. I have had a few conversations with them. Virgil has called me and told me a little bit more about Liverpool and the expectations, those types of things. And made me feel like the guys are going to welcome me well. That’s what I expect from Virgil with how he is in the national team – he’s a big character, captain. They have told me good things."