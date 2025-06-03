Two senior players rejected Man Utd Asian tour selection

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United veteran pair Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen refused to be part of last week's post-season tour of Malaysia and Hong Kong.

United played against the ASEAN Allstars in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong's national team in Hong Kong last week.

The Athletic says despite both players coming off contract and leaving this summer, United had insisted Lindelof and Eriksen join the squad for the tour.

But eventually were allowed to stay home, with Lindelof's wife close to giving birth and Eriksen having just been married.

Sweden captain Lindelof and Denmark skipper Eriksen are both leaving United as their deals expire at the end of this month.

