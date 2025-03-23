Eriksen and Lindstrom start for Denmark against Portugal

Patrick Dorgu in action against Barnardo Silva in the first game

Brian Riemer has made two changes to the starting line-up when Denmark face Portugal in the Nations League quarter-final return leg tonight in Lisbon.

Riemer was forced to make one of the changes as Joakim Maehle has gone home to his heavily pregnant girlfriend. He will be replaced from the start by Patrick Dorgu, who will get the chance to shine as left back.

Advertisement Advertisement

Also new to the starting line-up is the match winner from Thursday's 1-0 win in the Park - Rasmus Hojlund.

He has been chosen at the expense of Thursday's debutant, Mika Biereth, who starts on the bench.

Denmark line up in a 4-3-3 tactical line-up with thee following team.

Kasper Schmeichel – Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Patrick Dorgu – Morten Hjulmand, Christian Norgaard, Christian Eriksen – Gustav Isaksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Jesper Lindstrom.