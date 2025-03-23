Portugal legend Ronaldo slams reporter for 'lack of respect'

Cristiano Ronaldo criticized a reporter for disrespect and accused the media of spreading negativity about the Portuguese team.

After their surprising 1-0 defeat to Denmark in the first leg of the quarter-final, the Selecao are on the brink of being eliminated from the competition.

Ahead of the return leg on Sunday night, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend argued that too much negativity was being spread about the Portugal team.

"I feel there is a certain negativity surrounding the national team. I have seen the press conferences in recent days, I don’t like it. I don’t like it,” Ronaldo slammed a journalist during a press conference.

"Even some of the questions you ask, I think it’s a lack of respect as well when someone asks a question, I will give you my answer, but don’t ask me a question and then look at the computer, you should be looking at me in the eye.

"I say it and I’ll continue to say it. I’m sure that I will leave the Alvalade with my head held high and I want my teammates and all the Portuguese people to leave the same way, regardless of the result."

