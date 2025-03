Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans

Manchester United have no plans to sell Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark striker has been linked with Napoli as a makeweight in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen, who is currently on-loan with Galatasaray.

However, The Athletic says United and Hojlund have no plans to split this summer.

Instead, Hojlund is set to remain with United next season.

The 22 year-old has a contract at Old Trafford to 2028.