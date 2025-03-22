Cristiano Ronaldo responds after Rasmus Hojlund copies iconic celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Rasmus Hojlund after the Man United striker copied his famous 'Siu' celebration in Denmark's 1-0 win over Portugal on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg on Sunday, the legendary 40-year-old admitted it was an “honour” to see Hojlund, 22, copy his celebration.

Ronaldo said: "It's no problem for me. I know it wasn't out of direspect. It is not only him who does my celebration around the world.

“I'm smart enough to understand that. For me it is an honour. I hope to do it in front of him tomorrow (on Sunday). It will be good. I'm glad he likes my celebration."

Hojlund will return to Ruben Amorim’s struggling Man United side once the international break is over after breaking his 21-game goalless streak in the 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester.