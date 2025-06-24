Tribal Football
Man Utd and Chelsea raise prospect of stunning swap deal
Manchester United and Chelsea have opened talks over a sensational swap deal.

With Chelsea keen on wantaway winger Alejandro Garnacho, United have raised the prospect of an exchange involving France international forward Christopher Nkunku.

Like Garnacho at Old Trafford, Nkunku is ready to leave Chelsea this summer - and the situation has raised the prospect of a swap, says the Telegraph.

However, the option of doing two deals independently is also on the table, with both clubs seeing separate negotiations as a easier prospect.

For the moment, no serious negotiations have been raised, but the idea is on the table.

