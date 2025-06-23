Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision

Mason Mount reportedly has no interest in leaving Man United this summer despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future with the club.

The 26-year-old has failed to make any real impact since joining United back, making just 47 appearances across all competitions due to several injury issues.

Mount became more of a regular in the latter stages of last season, notably scoring a brace in the 4-1 Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Club.

Despite that recent reports have suggested that the attacking midfielder could be set to leave with Aston Villa said to be interested.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is now saying that Mount has no interest in leaving and is focising on getting fit.

It’s also understood that he is keen on working with Ruben Amorim as they seek to put their worst ever Premier League campaign behind them.