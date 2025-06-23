Juventus ready to offer Man United TWO players in Jadon Sancho swap deal

Juventus and Man United are reportedly in discussion over a swap deal that would see two player leave the Italian club in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

The 25-year-old’s career is at a major crossroads after Chelsea paid £5 million to get out of the £25 million obligation to buy clause in the loan deal with Man United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sancho seemingly has no hope of working his way back into Ruben Amorim’s good graces and has earned interest from several clubs in Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are one of those clubs and they would be willing to send two players in the opposite direction to make a deal happen.

Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz are the two players in question as they look set to leave the club regardless of if this deal comes off.