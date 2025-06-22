Vejle sign Christian Sorensen from Midtjylland

Vejle Boldklub have signed the former FC Copenhagen defender Christian Sorensen on a three-year deal.

"In my conversations with both Mikkel Hemmersam and Ivan Prelec, I have become convinced that Vejle Boldklub and I are a good match for the future. I am intended for an important role, and the club has emphasized that my skills, both football-wise and human, are important, and the overall package appeals to me", says Christian Sorensen to the Vejle website.

"In the short term, the goal is for Vejle Boldklub to remain in the 3F Superliga in the coming season, but the work of building a strong club has already begun. I will help lay the foundations for a club that aims to be strong in the 3F Superliga."

"There is a difficult program ahead of us in the new season, but I am sure that the new team will grow to become a force in the Danish Superliga" says Christian Sorensen.

The 32-year-old left back, moved to FC Midtjylland last summer from FC Copenhagen, but never became a success in Central Jutland

He was left completely out of the squad for a long time and thus only played seven matches for the club.