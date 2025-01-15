Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce keep pace with Galatasaray as referee drama levels up

There were plenty of ups and downs in the Turkish Super Lig on the weekend, but unfortunately, all everyone was talking about yet again was the referees.

I am just briefly going to go over on-field matters revolving around Galatasaray and Fenerbahce this week as I think there are other issues that need to be discussed.

Advertisement Advertisement

We will start at the beginning, with Galatasaray visiting Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday. Basaksehir were unbeaten at home in the Super Lig this season, so it was set to be a tricky test.

But as they have against pretty much every team they have faced this season, Galatasaray managed to win 2-1 in horrible, rainy conditions, with Baris Alper Yilmaz bagging a clinical brace.

It was Baris' ninth and 10th goals of the Super Lig season, already representing his best goalscoring numbers in a campaign - and we are just at the halfway mark.

He is also the club's joint-top scorer this season alongside Victor Osimhen. Blessed with incredible physical strength and electric speed, the criticism of Baris has often been his lack of end product. This season, he looks like to be making that right. Galatasaray could have a job keeping him on their squad this summer.

Anyway, the next day, Fenerbahce paid a trip to Konyaspor, looking to keep the title race alive and move back to eight points behind Galatasaray.

And as it has been all season, Jose Mourinho's side struggled for any sort of rhythm and the football wasn't good at all. But after two set-piece goals and a shocking mistake from the Konya goalkeeper, they edged a 3-2 win.

Defenders Mert Muldur and Caglar Soyuncu were on the scoresheet, while Dusan Tadic scored the winner in the second half. The Serb is the leading assist-maker in the league this campaign with seven assists, and despite his age, continues to be Fenerbahce's main source of creativity with his technical prowess and vision.

Refereeing 'issues'

But this is what I really want to talk about this week, and my frustration surrounding the issue has been growing rapidly. It is getting to a point where the product and the image of the Super Lig are being tarnished.

And that issue is the discussions around 'corruption', referees and the Turkish Football Federation.

After Galatasaray's win on Saturday, despite there genuinely not being any bad decisions during the game, Fenerbahce put out a club statement stating that the match had been 'gifted' to Galatasaray, VAR had 'suppressed' Basaksehir, and the Turkish Football Federation had to do something about it.

Instead of talking about the match, all the analysts and fans did was talk about this statement and as a result, micro-analyse every decision in the game.

After the Fenerbahce game the next day, pundits and supporters were once again going mental over a couple of potentially controversial but perhaps only 50/50 referee decisions during the match, accusing the higher-ups of doing it intentionally to keep Fenerbahce in the title race.

Unsurprisingly, Galatasaray put out a statement saying: "In spite of those who are kept in the race by the power of "VAR"... the immoral people who believe their own lies; in the end, the good guys will win again!"

Konya then put out their own video on Tuesday morning, highlighting all the decisions they believed the referee got wrong against them, in a highly-dramatised and stylistic manner.

This type of thing has been going on for around two years now, and while I have been totally against the idea of corruption, I will never rule out the possibility of anything in life. But without evidence, it isn't something I want to talk about too much or let take over what should be taking centre stage: football.

Yet after every single game for the last couple of years, we cannot focus on football. It is conspiracy theories about corruption, referees, and the TFF. It has become a nightmare.

Which is why I was particularly disappointed in Mourinho. Managers and players have mostly kept out of this kind of discussion, focussing on their jobs. Sometimes managers will criticise referees and their decisions, but which coach around the world doesn't?

However, Mourinho went to the Super Lig with the chance of advertising and promoting it yet instead has joined in with all the conspiracy theories, and consequently made wildly insulting comments towards the league.

I am not at all a fan of clubs doing it after games, but for a manager to take it upon himself to say corruption is rife against him and Fenerbahce - with extremely little evidence - is disappointing.

He's certainly fit in with the current Turkish football culture very quickly. But there were signs of that during his tenure at Roma anyway.

So when will this stop? I genuinely don't have a clue. Foreign VAR people are set to be instated very soon to quell some of the outrage towards Turkish officials, but they were bought in at the end of last season and not much changed.

Fenerbahce and their President Ali Koc have been the main culprits of these accusations for years, so do we have to wait until he is finally out of office for things to go back to normal?

At the end of the day, the facts are the facts. Galatasaray have the best players and are the best team. As a result, they are deservedly well ahead at the top of the Super Lig. They are doing far better than any Turkish team in Europe too, backing up that point.

I just desperately wish we could just get on with playing football and move past all the childish drama. Unfortunately, I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Super Lig standings Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

Goztepe keep going from strength to strength every week, and on Monday, Kasimpasa were the next team to suffer their wrath, succumbing to a 5-0 defeat.

The story of Goztepe is remarkable. After becoming the first Turkish football club to be majority-owned by foreign investors with London's Sport Republic claiming a 70% stake last season, they have shot up the standings, getting promoted to the Super Lig and now sitting fourth in the table.

Their home record is stellar, winning eight times and drawing once in nine games, and they are also the third top scorers in the entire league with 37 goals.

And a massive part of their offensive firepower is their hugely talented 22-year-old striker Romulo. The Brazilian has nine goals and five assists this season, and against Kasimpasa, he bagged this magnificent solo goal.

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Trabzonspor right back Pedro Malheiro is the player of the week according to Flashscore's player ratings after - sensationally - scoring a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 victory over Antalyaspor.

His teammate Edin Visca also makes the XI after picking up three assists, as Trabzon claimed a vital win to move away from the relegation zone.

The result proved to be a fatal blow for Antalyaspor manager Alex de Souza, who was sacked following the game and replaced by another former Fenerbahce player, Emre Belozoglu.