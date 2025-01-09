Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Flawless Galatasaray cause Jose Mourinho to lose the plot

Galatasaray were not at their best but had enough to claim the win

While title chasers Galatasaray and Fenerbahce both claimed hard-fought victories on the weekend, it was the antics of Jose Mourinho off the pitch that stole the headlines as the Super Lig made its return after a one-week break.

Eight points clear at the top of the Super Lig, Galatasaray returned to action with a home fixture against a high-flying Goztepe.

After a battling 90 minutes and a particularly tense ending for the champions, Galatasaray managed to hang on and claim a 2-1 victory, extending their lead at the summit.

Victor Osimhen bagged from the penalty spot, while Yunus Akgun continued his rich vein of form with the winner in the second half.

Overall, it was a less-than-convincing performance, with players clearly rusty and not up to scratch following the winter break. At the back, they looked extremely shaky. However, Okan Buruk won't be too worried and will trust his players to go up a gear next weekend once they get back in rhythm.

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara did steal the show though, putting in one of the most exquisite midfield performances of the season. Exceptional on the ball and hard-working without it, the former Norwich City man ran the show singlehandedly, and Galatasaray probably wouldn't have won the game without him.

So another victory for Cimbom who continue to motor along at a relentless pace. Much to the disgruntlement of Jose Mourinho...

Fenerbahce and Mourinho lose the plot

Fenerbahce were able to narrow the gap to Galatasaray back down to eight points on Sunday, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring twice in a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Hatayspor.

Not the world's greatest performance, but they got over the line. However, Mourinho stole the headlines with his ludicrous comments post-match, hinting that the Turkish Football Federation are out against them and are intentionally trying to make Galatasaray win the league - for some weird reason.

"Everybody was saying the same thing, scandal, scandal. I learned a new word (in Turkish)," he said.

"I think some of you (media) like it. Even the winners like it, which is the worst thing of all. Because to win at any cost and to win in this way is the worst thing.

"After 25 years as a coach and 35 in football, 10 as an assistant, I've never seen anything like this.

"It has a dimension that goes above anything that can be understandable. I don't think this is a situation that a single club, fighting, is going to destroy a system that is very strong and that is in place.

"To close the gap we need to win matches and we need the leaders to lose points. I think we are going to win matches, and we are going to be better than we are now. But how are they (Galatasaray) going to lose points, that is the question, how?"

That is a man who has lost the plot and is blaming his own failings on referees and 'corruption'.

Every week, every club in Turkey complains about referees being biased against them and making incorrect decisions that costs them points. I don't like it, but usually, it becomes a war of words with the higher-ups in the club.

But for Mourinho - a man with such global influence who has come to manage in Turkey and has the chance of being a good ambassador for a country that is proud to have him - to publicly slander the league with no evidence in an attempt to cover up the fact that he is yesterday's news and well past his best is truly embarrassing.

He is creating excuses for his mediocrity. He wants to blame anyone but himself. He is becoming a laughing stock and making the Super Lig look bad.

Fenerbahce haven't beaten a team in the top six this season. They are playing awful football. Eight points off the league leaders. Beaten 3-1 at home in emphatic fashion by Galatasaray months ago. Are the referees to blame for that?

If the referees are corrupt against Fenerbahce, why are they 21st in the Europa League standings and Galatasaray in sixth?

It is so sad to see a legendary and once-great manager become a shadow of his former self and bow out in the least graceful way possible. Focus on your job, take it on the chin that Galatasaray and Okan Buruk are just better than you, and try to do better.

Highlight of the Week

Vincent Aboubakar very nearly scored this remarkable goal for Hatayspor against Fenerbahce, striking the ball from well inside his own half just inches over the bar.

Team of the week

Istanbul Basaksehir winger Davidson da Luz Pereira was the star of the week, putting in a superb performance as well as scoring a goal in his side's 1-0 win at Adana Demirspor.

Four Eyupspor players make the team after they clinched another seriously impressive 4-1 victory at Antalyaspor, with goalkeeper Berke Ozer starring yet again.

Carlo Holse also makes the team after bagging a brace in his side's fine 2-1 win against Trabzonspor. Samsunspor continue to fly high in third place in the Super Lig in what is a fantastic season for them.