Ilkay Gundogan accepts he's playing his final season with Manchester City.

The Sun says the veteran knows he won't be offered a new deal by City.

However, the Sky Blues will offer Gundogan a coaching role from next season.

In contrast, Galatasaray are in contact with the midfielder about a move to Turkey.

Gala are willing to match Gundogan's £150,000-a-week City wages as part of a two-year deal.