Galatasaray draw up plans for Man City veteran Gundogan

Galatasaray are eager for Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan to play on next season.

Galatasaray made a serious attempt to sign Gündogan last summer, but were rebuffed as he chose a return to City after leaving Barcelona.

Now ESPN reports that the Turkish giants still hold a strong interest.

Galatasaray do not believe it is possible to sign Gündogan this month. However, the Turks have hopes of being able to attract the midfielder in the summer.

Gündogan has scored two goals and provided an assist in 25 competitive games this season, 18 of which have been starts.