Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Gyokeres responds to "blackmail" claims from Sporting CP president Varandas
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move

Everton ready 'large bid' for ex-Man United midfielder

Alex Roberts
Everton ready 'large bid' for ex-Man United midfielder
Everton ready 'large bid' for ex-Man United midfielderAction Plus
Everton are reportedly preparing a substantial offer for former Man United midfielder Fred who could be set to return to the Premier League.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, Everton are willing to "pay a large transfer fee" for the 32-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fred has been with Fenerbahce since the summer of 2023, moving from Man United for a fee of €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

The report suggests it would cost around €17 million for the Turkish giants to consider selling the Brazilian midfielder.

Fenerbahce are said to be working on a deal to bring Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma to the club as a potential replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFredEvertonManchester UnitedFenerbahceSuper LigFootball Transfers