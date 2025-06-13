Everton ready 'large bid' for ex-Man United midfielder

Everton are reportedly preparing a substantial offer for former Man United midfielder Fred who could be set to return to the Premier League.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, Everton are willing to "pay a large transfer fee" for the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fred has been with Fenerbahce since the summer of 2023, moving from Man United for a fee of €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

The report suggests it would cost around €17 million for the Turkish giants to consider selling the Brazilian midfielder.

Fenerbahce are said to be working on a deal to bring Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma to the club as a potential replacement.