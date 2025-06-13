Galatasaray want Man City ace Bernardo Silva after Leroy Sane deal

Galatasaray are hoping to reunite Man City star Bernardo Silva with his former teammate Leroy Sane and have reportedly held 'positive talks' over a potential move.

As per Fanatik, the Turkish giants are trying to bring the 30-year-old to the Super Lig having already secured the signing of former Man City and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report adds that there have been ‘positive talks’ with Silva’s representatives over a potential move.

Man City are understood to be open to selling the long serving attacking midfielder with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Galatasaray are hoping to build upon their third consecutive Super Lig title, which they won by just two points, narrowly edging out Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.