Frank's Tottenham outbids Man Utd for Mbeumo, but...

Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo is hoping Manchester United can match Tottenham's superior offer tabled on Friday.

Despite the presence of his former Bees manager Thomas Frank now at Spurs, Cameroon international Mbeumo still favours a move to United this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, after United's last offer rising to £60m, Spurs have now tabled a bigger bid of £65m plus £5m in add-ons, says the Mirror.

On the wages side, United have offered terms reaching £200,000-a-week, including bonuses, while Tottenham's package totals £130-140,000-a-week.

Frank's opinion clear

For Frank, he's made it no secret that he'd like to continue working with Mbeumo, stating late, last season: "I'm the head coach. I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know.

"I've said many times, we are a selling club. But at the same time, we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world that aren't selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it.

"But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here."