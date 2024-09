Trabzonspor in talks with Bournemouth for Billing

Trabzonspor are in talks with Bournemouth for Philip Billing.

The Super Lig club have opened talks with Bournemouth about a loan deal for the Denmark international.

Turkey's transfer window doesn't close until September 13.

Trabzonspor are seeking a quick answer from Bournemouth to give them enough time for a contingency plan in case they refuse to do business.

The Turks would be happy with a straight loan for Billing.