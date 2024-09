REVEALED: Sancho Chelsea loan includes permanent option

Jadon Sancho's loan with Chelsea does include a permanent option.

The Manchester United winger signed for Chelsea on deadline day in a loan deal to the end of the season.

Football.London says the arrangement does include a permanent option set at £25m.

Sancho has just completed a first week of training at Chelsea and will have another week ahead to get himself in shape ahead of an anticipated debut.

Chelsea resume the Premier League next weekend at Bournemouth.