Martin insists Onuachu remains a Southampton player

Southampton boss Russell Martin insists Paul Onuachu remains their player.

The striker spent last season on-loan with Trabzonspor, which have offered £5m to sign him outright.

However, Martin told the Daily Echo: "We've had one bid for Paul and it was nowhere near the valuation of the club.

"Paul's been great. He's trained really well and we've had a good chat. He's been really honest with me. I've been really honest with him."

He also said: "There's been no transfer request as far as I know.

"If I get told anything different, I'll tell you.

"But so far no. He's training hard, you've probably seen that yourself. He's not ready to play yet. He's only been back since Sunday so we'll have to wait and see."