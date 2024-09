DONE DEAL: Bournemouth send Paulsen to Auckland FC

Bournemouth have sent goalkeeper Alex Paulsen on-loan to Auckland FC.

Paulsen was signed by Bournemouth over the summer from Wellington Phoenix.

The goalkeeper has signed a four-year deal.

He now joins Bournemouth's A-League partners Auckland on-loan for the season.

Auckland get their A-League campaign underway in October, taking on Brisbane Roar in their season opener.