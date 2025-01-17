Solskjaer named new Besiktas coach: Great to be here

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named new coach of Besiktas.

The former Manchester United manager has been out of football since his sacking in December 2021.

Solskjaer said at his presentation: "It's great to be here.

"It's very nice to see so many people who care about this fantastic football club.

"I've had a very nice first meeting with the members of the board.

"I'm really looking forward to this - it's fantastic to be in this beautiful city."

Besiktas axed Giovanni van Bronckhorst last month. The Black Eagles currently sit sixth in the Super Lig table.