Fenerbahce plan bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Fenerbahce are making a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Off contract in June, United have made the Sweden captain available for this month's transfer window.

Takvim says Fener are keen to reunite Lindelof with coach Jose Mourinho.

It was Mourinho who signed Lindelof while United manager from Benfica.

Fener won't wait to take Lindelof in a Bosman deal and instead will bid for the defender this month.