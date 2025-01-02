Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Fenerbahce plan bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce plan bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Fenerbahce plan bid for Man Utd defender LindelofAction Plus
Fenerbahce are making a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Off contract in June, United have made the Sweden captain available for this month's transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Takvim says Fener are keen to reunite Lindelof with coach Jose Mourinho.

It was Mourinho who signed Lindelof while United manager from Benfica.

Fener won't wait to take Lindelof in a Bosman deal and instead will bid for the defender this month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorManchester UnitedFenerbahceSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd set to lose several key players who are almost out of contract
Philogene agent talks up Fenerbahce option for Villa winger
Fenerbahce making Bosman move for Man City attacker De Bruyne