Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in Besiktas talks

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in Besiktas talks
Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could finally make a return to management.

The Norwegian, who has not coached a team since he was sacked by United in 2021, is in talks with Besiktas.

Several media reports in Norway and Turkey have indicated that a deal is close.

Solskjaer is set to sign a one and a half year deal to take charge of the historic club.

He will then come up against the likes of Jose Mourinho, the man he replaced at United.

Mourinho is in charge of one of Besiktas’ fierce rivals in the Turkish league-  Fenerbahce.

