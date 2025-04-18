Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is wanted back home.

CNN Portugal is reporting the Portuguese Football Federation has made an approach to Mourinho.

Current Portugal coach Roberto Martínez could be replaced and Mourinho is in the running to succeed him.

The Federation has already begun discussions with Mourinho.

Portugal has reached the semifinals of the Nations League, but regardless of how it ends, Martínez is expected to leave.

Mourinho, 62 just recently revealed he turned down the Portugal job earlier in his career.

