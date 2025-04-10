Jose Mourinho wants Bayern legend Thomas Muller at Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing the Turkish to sign Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller in the summer.

The 35-year-old will leave the German giants at the end of the season once his contract with the club expires.

It’s understood Muller’s desire was to stay with the club he’s spent his entire career but they were unwilling to offer him a new deal, opening the door to a move.

Interest in the veteran attacker is said to be high, with Mourinho pushing for Fenerbahce to sign him, according to Sporx.

Mourinho is keen to add experience to his side with Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko both expected to leave in the summer.