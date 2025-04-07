Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: Okan? Hollywood are watching!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has taken a fresh swipe at Galatasarary rival Okan Buruk.

Mourinho has been banned for three games after grabbing at the face of Okan after their teams' clash last week. The tribunal ruled the punishment had been reduced due to "provocation" from Okan.

After Fener's 4-1 win against Trabzonspor, Mourinho was asked for more detail on the clash.

"A picture that's worth a thousand words," he said.

"The pictures speak for themselves. Everyone has seen it, I'm sure they've seen it in Hollywood too. A title fight? I don't want to answer that. The answer I give about that could be dangerous."

