Fenerbahce coach Mourinho given "reduced" ban for Okan clash

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for three games after his clash with Galatasaray rival Okan Buruk.

Mourinho grabbed across Okan's face, with the Gala coach falling screaming on the turf last week.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) have handed Mourinho a three-match ban, noting the suspension could've been longer but it was reduced due to "provocation" from Okan.

Fener had argued in the lead-up to the ruling that Okan had made "disrespectful hand gestures" to provoke Mourinho.

Mourinho's assistant Salvatore Foti was given a four-match ban for an "insult towards an opposing team player".

Gala won the game 2-1 against Fenerbache on the night.