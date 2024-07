Mourinho wants ex-Newcastle star Saint-Maximin at Fenerbahce

Former Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin is being lined up for a return to Europe.

Saint-Maximin left Newcastle last year for Al Ahli.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he is now on the radar of Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce and talks are underway with Al Ahli about a fee for the Frenchman.

Local journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu is reporting Fener are growing confident of landing the winger.

Saint-Maximin has a deal with Al Ahli to 2026.