Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are keen to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi despite interest from Manchester United and Napoli.

The winger impressed during the 2024–25 season, playing a crucial role in helping the club secure a European spot for the first time in 30 years. 

Hudson-Odoi contributed five goals and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

A source told The Sun: "Talks are ongoing and Forest have presented him with a new deal. But let’s see, because there is also interest from clubs abroad like Napoli and Roma but it’s early days. 

"He was really happy with his season but obviously the hamstring injury at the end was disappointing. He believes he could have helped more but for that so let’s see if he’ll be happy with the deal presented or not."

