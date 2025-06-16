Al Hilal "are not giving up" on Osimhen as Man Utd and Juventus watch on

Al-Hilal are not ready to give up on Victor Osimhen this summer despite the striker delaying his decision to join the side.

Osimhen enjoyed last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals from 41 appearances, keeping interest in him alive heading into the summer window which is proving to be the biggest of his career as he plans his future. The Saudi club have already triggered Osimhen's €75m release clause but the Nigerian international has not made a decision on where he may play next season as of yet.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are the English trio keeping tabs on Osimhen whilst interest from Juventus, AC Milan and even Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are said to be watching closely. Al-Hilal had hoped to force a deal through before the Club World Cup but the deal is dragging along as the 26 year old takes his time this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al-Hilal will not give up on the striker, despite his lack of enthusiasm to join the Saudi Pro League side.

"Al Hilal are not giving up on Victor Osimhen as they want to submit new proposal to the player.

"Osimhen rejected 10 days ago but Al Hilal insist… race open as Galatasaray and Premier League clubs are still there, while Juventus called again."

United have secured the services of Matheus Cunha and are looking at Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo to complete their attack ahead of the new season. If the Cameroon international is secured, interest in Osimhen could wane and Al-Hilal would be free to snap him up. Osimhen will start pre-season training with Napoli on July 15th as the Italian side desperately try to offload him ahead of the new campaign.