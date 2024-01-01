Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Goztepe holding back Chelsea striker Fofana

Goztepe holding back Chelsea striker Fofana
Goztepe holding back Chelsea striker FofanaAction Plus
Goztepe are holding back loan signing David Datro Fofana.

The striker has joined the Super Lig club on a season-long deal from Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, after being frozen out of senior squad training in preseason, Goztepe management have put the Ivorian on tailor-made fitness programme to get him up to speed.

As such, Fofana will sit out Monday's clash with Kayserispor, with Goztepe management eager not to risk the striker until he is fully fit.

Fofana will continue to do extra training this week as Goztepe stay patient over the striker's introduction.

Mentions
Super LigFofana David DatroGoztepeChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Goztepe land Chelsea striker Fofana
AEK locked in Chelsea talks today for Fofana
Obi Mikel praises Chelsea for Osimhen attempt