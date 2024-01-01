Goztepe holding back Chelsea striker Fofana

Goztepe are holding back loan signing David Datro Fofana.

The striker has joined the Super Lig club on a season-long deal from Chelsea.

However, after being frozen out of senior squad training in preseason, Goztepe management have put the Ivorian on tailor-made fitness programme to get him up to speed.

As such, Fofana will sit out Monday's clash with Kayserispor, with Goztepe management eager not to risk the striker until he is fully fit.

Fofana will continue to do extra training this week as Goztepe stay patient over the striker's introduction.