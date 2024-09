Chelsea have announced the departure of David Datro Fofana.

The striker hasa left on-loan for Turkey's Goztepe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fofana moves to the Super Lig for the remainder of the season after missing a switch to AEK earlier in the week.

The Ivory Coast international spent last season on-loan with Union Berlin and Burnley.

He  impressed at Turf Moor, scoring four goals in 15 appearances for the Clarets.