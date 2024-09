AEK locked in Chelsea talks today for Fofana

AEK locked in Chelsea talks today for Fofana

AEK Athens are pushing to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana today.

The Greek transfer market shuts tonight.

Advertisement Advertisement

And English reporter Simon Johnson is revealing AEK are in talks with Chelsea to sign Fofana.

Johnson stated: "CFC and AEK Athens have stepped up talks to agree sale of David Datro Fofana before window closes in Greece on Wednesday."

Fofana has a contract with Chelsea to 2029.