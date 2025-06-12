Galatasaray sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich

Tribal Football
Leroy Sane celebrates scoring a goal for Bayern Munich
Galatasaray have signed Germany winger Leroy Sane, who will join the club as a free agent on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of this month, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Sane said farewell to Bayern fans in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Sane, capped 70 times for Germany, has bagged 61 goals and registered 55 assists in 220 appearances for Bayern in all competitions.

He has won four Bundesliga titles, DFL-Supercups, a UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with the German champions.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 on a five-year deal from Manchester City, where he won the Premier League title in 2018 and 2019.

