Sane on picking Galatasaray over Arsenal: I was very impressed by the size of the club

Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has explained his decision to join Galatasaray this summer over several other sides who were interested.

Sane was heavily linked with an Arsenal switch earlier in the transfer window but despite this interest, the 29-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Thursday ahead of signing a contract with the Super Lig champions. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had worked with Sane at Manchester City years before but his relationship was not enought to tempt him to North London.

Over one million supporters tuned in to a live broadcast on Galatasaray's YouTube channel on Tuesday of a flight-tracker as Sane made his way to Turkey and it appears like this level of passion is what temped the German international to sign for the Turkish giants over every other side.

"There were many offers. But Galatasaray as a whole impressed me greatly,’ Sane told Turkish media (via Metro). "I was very impressed by the atmosphere, by the size of the club, by how much they wanted me, by how much interest they showed in me. That’s why I’m here at Galatasaray.

‘The atmosphere here was always amazing. It was very, very loud. That’s why I’m happy to be back. I can’t wait to play my first game in front of the fans."

Sane rejected the offer of a contract extension from Bayern despite the side winning the Bundesliga last season. The winger made 45 appearances for the club last season, scoring 13 and assisting 5 as the club marched to the title. Sane will turn 30 next season and could finish his career by winning the Premier League, Bundesliga and now the Super Lig. He released a statement on X, waving an emotional goodbye to fans as he prepares for life in Turkey and a chance to defend the league title.

"Dear Bayern fans,

"After 5 intense years here in Munich, I’ve decided to start a new chapter in the upcoming season. I’m incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany for over 200 matches and will always cherish the titles we’ve won together.

"Thank you to the club, the coaching staff, everyone behind the scenes, my teammates, and especially you, the fans, for the time we’ve shared and the memories we’ve made. I will forever be grateful for my time here at @FCBayern! – Leroy"