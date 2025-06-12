Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is edging closer to a move to Arsenal as his agents held talks with the club.

The 27-year-old is arguably the most in demand striker in the world at the moment after bagging 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting since joining in the summer of 2023. He has been wanted by both Manchester United and the Gunners for some time and now it seems like a move to North London is very likely.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported on Thursday that Gyokeres' agents flew to London on Wednesday in a secret meeting with Arsenal directors to discuss a summer transfer that he been on the cards for a number of months. Sporting are said to be holding out for his £70m buyout clause to be met in full which Arsenal will likely deliver on if personal terms are met.

The Sweden international reportedly could go on striker if he is not allowed a move away from the Portuguese champions which could persuade the side to accept a lower offer from the Premier League side. However, president Frederico Varandas recently stated that transfer tactics do not work with him and that he will accept no lower than his release clause as Arsenal continue talks with the striker.

“One thing you should already know is me better,' Varandes claimed as per Record. 'Threats, blackmail and insults don't work with me.

“I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for €60m+10m (£51m+£8.5m) because I never promised him that.

“This game that the agent is playing only makes the situation worse. To this day, Sporting has not had an offer for Viktor Gyokeres, neither today nor last season.”