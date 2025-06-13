Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Alexander-Arnold explains Real Madrid choice; Liverpool exit; why 'Trent' on shirt

Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players

Paul Vegas
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior playersAction Plus
Chelsea are inviting offers for NINE first teamers this summer.

The Europa Conference League winners and Champions League qualifiers are set for another clearout this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC Sport says Chelsea management are now putting nine players up for sale.

Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu are all being made available.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, after his loan with Bournemouth, is also moving on, as a deal with Arsenal is now a step away.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyPetrovic DjordjeBroja ArmandoChilwell BenDisasi AxelSterling RaheemUgochukwu LesleyVeiga RenatoJoao FelixArrizabalaga KepaChelseaArsenalBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper Petrovic
Frankfurt director on striker Ekitike: If the price isn’t right, then he will stay with us
Chelsea encourage Felix to find new club