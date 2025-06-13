Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players

Chelsea are inviting offers for NINE first teamers this summer.

The Europa Conference League winners and Champions League qualifiers are set for another clearout this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

BBC Sport says Chelsea management are now putting nine players up for sale.

Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu are all being made available.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, after his loan with Bournemouth, is also moving on, as a deal with Arsenal is now a step away.