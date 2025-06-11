Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Galatasaray step in as Sane chooses to leave Bayern Munich
Galatasaray step in as Sane chooses to leave Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane is set to leave Bayern Munich.

With talks over a new contract now grinding to a halt, Sane is due to become a free agent at the end of this month.

Sky Deutschland says Sane has now informed Bayern he is leaving this summer and has already said his farewells to staff and teammates.

Turkey is now emerging as the most likely destination for Sane, where he is now in advanced talks with Galatasaray.

The Germany winger's new agent, Pini Zahavi, is finalising terms with Gala, with negotiations accelerating rapidly.

While Bayern had refused to meet Sane's contract demands, Gala are now close to accepting the player's wish of a contract worth €10-12m-a-year net. 

