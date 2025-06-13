Gyokeres responds to "blackmail" claims from Sporting CP president Varandas

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has responded to president Frederico Varandas' blackmail claims.

Varandas has denied reports of an agreement to sell the Swede for less than his €100m buyout clause, while also insisting he won't be "bullied" into selling Gyokeres to Arsenal or Manchester United below Sporting's valuation.

Varandas said: “Sporting will not accept blackmail and insults – you should know me better by now.”

On Thursday night, Gyokeres took to social media in an effort to ease the tension.

He posted:  "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has been in London this week for talks with interested teams, including the Gunners and United.

