Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane verbally agrees a three-year deal with Galatasaray

Leroy Sane is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer after verbally agreeing to a three-year deal with Galatasaray.

The Bundesliga champions had been confident of securing the winger’s services beyond the expiry of his deal on June 30th but according to reports as well as transfer specialist Florian Plettenburg, he is due to sign for the Turkish giants in the coming days.

“Final stage of the negotiations between Leroy #Sané and #Galatasaray!

“Sané is now waiting in London for the full agreement. He can sign a contract until 2028. Galatasaray have upped their offer and are now offering Sané €15 million net salary per year, plus a signing fee.

“With Sané, Gala want to make a strong push in the Champions League as well.”

Al Hilal, Arsenal and Fenerbahce were all of interest to the Germany international but it looks like his head has been turned by the Super Lig champions who can offer him a very strong shot at the title next season. The 29-year-old will now skip the Club World Cup despite reports stating that manager Vincent Kompany hopes to have him available over the next few weeks.

Sane won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern and has registered 61 goals and 55 assists in 220 matches during his time at the side which was a roaring success. With Victor Osimhen’s loan spell from Napoli expiring this seems like the perfect time to bring in Sane who offers similar quality for the long term under manager Okan Buruk.