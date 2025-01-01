Fenerbahce manager Mourinho lays out next job ambitions

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has once again spoken about leaving the club.

The Portuguese Champions League winner hinted at his next coaching job if he were to depart the Turkish outfit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mourinho joined Fener in the summer with the hopes of winning the Super Lig, but finds himself eight points adrift of Galatasaray.

Now he appears to be thinking about switching from club football to international management.

"Yes. I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup, to unite a country around its national team in the same way I have managed so many times with clubs and fans," he told Italian news site Corriere dello Sport.

"I want to do it for football, for what this sport represents. It will be incredible."