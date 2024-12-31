Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: I should've left Roma sooner

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits he should've left Roma before his sacking last season.

Mourinho says he regrets  not walking away after losing the Europa League final against Sevilla in Budapest.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport:  "Football is in the hands of so many phenomena of incompetence. In Budapest I should have left Roma: I do not watch them on TV anymore, Inter yes."

On Fener's season, Mourinho continued: "Now we have a break (until January 5), but I am not satisfied with our situation. It will depend on the players if they can change things. In reality, I would have preferred there not to have been a break, even if it is important to rest.

"The standings? Mathematics determines your position. Everyone deserves more, but the players must give more. In Turkey, some things are difficult, I have seen things here that I have never seen in my long career, like what happened in the corridor of the locker room during the break.

"It's difficult. The players have been here for a long time and they have to adapt (the new arrivals). The new ones have to adapt to this situation. Our club offers the players the best conditions. I know my quality, I know the quality of our team: during training we give our players our all. If you ask me what I expect from the team in the second half of the season, I expect this."

