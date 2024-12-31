Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: I should've left Roma sooner
Mourinho says he regrets not walking away after losing the Europa League final against Sevilla in Budapest.
He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Football is in the hands of so many phenomena of incompetence. In Budapest I should have left Roma: I do not watch them on TV anymore, Inter yes."
On Fener's season, Mourinho continued: "Now we have a break (until January 5), but I am not satisfied with our situation. It will depend on the players if they can change things. In reality, I would have preferred there not to have been a break, even if it is important to rest.
"The standings? Mathematics determines your position. Everyone deserves more, but the players must give more. In Turkey, some things are difficult, I have seen things here that I have never seen in my long career, like what happened in the corridor of the locker room during the break.
"It's difficult. The players have been here for a long time and they have to adapt (the new arrivals). The new ones have to adapt to this situation. Our club offers the players the best conditions. I know my quality, I know the quality of our team: during training we give our players our all. If you ask me what I expect from the team in the second half of the season, I expect this."