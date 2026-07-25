Fenerbahce deny transfer offers for Rafael Leao and Ermedin Demirovic

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have denied reports that they made offers to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic.

Through an official statement published on the club's social media channels, the Istanbul giants categorically denied any attempt to sign the two forwards.

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International and Turkish media reported in recent hours about the possibility of Fenerbahce making a huge offer of around 100 million euros for Leao - which included the transfer fee to be paid to AC Milan and the winger's salary - but the club shut down any rumours.

"The claims that we made an offer of approximately 100 million euros for Rafael Leao, including the transfer fee and salary, are completely false. No such proposal was made to the player or his club," they stated.

In the same statement, Fenerbahce also described the reports linking Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic to them as "completely unfounded", assuring that they "made no attempt" to sign him.

The Turkish club emphasised that the entire squad's focus is on sporting matters, especially the second qualifying round match in the Champions League.

"Our only focus is on the second leg against Gornik Zabrze, in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, and on advancing to the next stage," the club stressed.

Fenerbahce take a one-goal lead into the second leg away from home after winning the first match 1-0.