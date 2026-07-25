Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Fenerbahce deny transfer offers for Rafael Leao and Ermedin Demirovic

Rafael Leio in action for the Portuguese national team
Rafael Leio in action for the Portuguese national teamMichael Zemanek / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have denied reports that they made offers to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic.

Through an official statement published on the club's social media channels, the Istanbul giants categorically denied any attempt to sign the two forwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

International and Turkish media reported in recent hours about the possibility of Fenerbahce making a huge offer of around 100 million euros for Leao - which included the transfer fee to be paid to AC Milan and the winger's salary - but the club shut down any rumours.

"The claims that we made an offer of approximately 100 million euros for Rafael Leao, including the transfer fee and salary, are completely false. No such proposal was made to the player or his club," they stated.

In the same statement, Fenerbahce also described the reports linking Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic to them as "completely unfounded", assuring that they "made no attempt" to sign him.

The Turkish club emphasised that the entire squad's focus is on sporting matters, especially the second qualifying round match in the Champions League.

"Our only focus is on the second leg against Gornik Zabrze, in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, and on advancing to the next stage," the club stressed.

Fenerbahce take a one-goal lead into the second leg away from home after winning the first match 1-0.

Mentions
Super LigFenerbahceRafael LeaoErmedin DemirovicAC MilanFootball transfers

Related Articles

Fenerbahce step up pursuit of AC Milan's Rafael Leao as transfer options dry up

'As long as I'm there, I'll give my all'- Leao opens up on Milan future

Chelsea NOT interested in Rafael Leao as Turkey or Saudi Arabia move looms