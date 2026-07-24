Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign youngster Kerim Alajbegovic.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan with RB Salzburg, having a sensation campaign with 13 goals and four assists in his 44 games.

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His fine form earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup squad with his single goal coming in the 3-1 win over Qatar.

According to BILD, Chelsea and current club Bayer Leverkusen are close to reaching an agreement worth £34 million, including add-ons, to sign Aljabegovic.

It’s understood that new manager Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind this deal as he knows the youngster from his time at Leverkusen.