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Chelsea close to reaching agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Alajbegovic

Chelsea close to reaching agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Alajbegovic
Chelsea close to reaching agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for AlajbegovicREUTERS

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign youngster Kerim Alajbegovic.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan with RB Salzburg, having a sensation campaign with 13 goals and four assists in his 44 games.

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His fine form earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup squad with his single goal coming in the 3-1 win over Qatar.

According to BILD, Chelsea and current club Bayer Leverkusen are close to reaching an agreement worth £34 million, including add-ons, to sign Aljabegovic.

It’s understood that new manager Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind this deal as he knows the youngster from his time at Leverkusen.

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Kerim AlajbegovicBayer LeverkusenChelseaPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball transfers