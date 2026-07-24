Carlos Baleba's camp contact Manchester United to discuss transfer

Carlos Baleba's camp have been in direct contact with Manchester United for a potential deal this summer.

The 22-year-old has been continously linked with United for the past few years, and it is believed his agent has contacted the club to explore a possible move.

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The approach has come from the players' side, per Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder was pushing heavily for a move to United a year ago, and sees a move to Old Trafford as his dream.

United, however, were priced out of a deal in the end as they were unwilling to pay the reported £100 million fee for his signature.

Baleba enjoyed a stellar season for Brighton in 2024/25 which first linked him with a big move to United, but has failed to build on that momentum.

He was far less impressive in midfield for The Seagulls last season, making 34 appearances and posting a Flashscore rating of 6.4.

But, United still believe in Baleba's potential, and could yet bring the Cameroonian to Old Trafford this summer as Michael Carrick continues to revamp his side ahead of the new season.