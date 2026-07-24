Real Madrid are reportedly working on a deal to sign World Cup winner Rodri from Man City.

The Spanish giants have been looking to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for the past year and have been heavily linked with a move for Rodri.

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Now, according to The Athletic, Real Madrid are working to get a deal for the 30-year-old done, although they are yet to enter talks with Man City.

It’s understood that Enzo Maresca’s side want to keep Rodri at the club, but with just one year left on his contract, this summer would likely be their final opportunity to receive a fee.

Real Madrid are confident they’ll be able to sign Rodri and are currently on the basis that he will be part of their squad for next season.

The 2026 World Cup winner would become the fourth major figure to leave Man City this season, following Pep Guardiola, John Stones, and Bernardo Silva, who also joined Real Madrid.